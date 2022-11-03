F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo speaks openly on his F1 future - "2024 is potentially smarter."

Daniel Ricciardo has explained that his best option moving forward is to carefully plot a comeback into F1 for 2024, confident that opportunities will present themselves.

Speculation continues to emerge about Ricciardo's future in the sport, as the 33-year-old has committed to spending a season on the sidelines to re-evaluate the driver market.

Speaking in the 'Your Mom's House Podcast', the Australian touched upon the reasons for his sabbatical:

"Next year, I'm not going to race [in] F1. My eyes are still certainly set on F1, but with everything that's gone on, I'm like - I need the time off.

"I think the way the contracts and everything shapes up, I think 2024 is potentially smarter for me.

"To set my eyes on that and then get the time to just reset and rebuild."

The last two years have undoubtedly been a roller-coaster for the Australian, with his F1 world turned upside down through a sequence of chaotic events during the summer break.

Ricciardo's accomplishments cannot be diminished, but the question is whether his difficult spell at McLaren will impact his appeal to other teams on the grid.

Some expect it will be difficult for him to re-establish himself with a top team without competing in the sport next season.

After all, 2020 is when he last competed at his highest level, so Ricciardo's chances of convincing teams for a 2024 contract appear somewhat speculative.

Regardless, the 8-time race winner seems at ease with his decision and the last few months have demonstrated how quickly things can change in Formula 1.