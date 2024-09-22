F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo Tears Up as He 'Savours the Moment' After Expected Last Race
Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo appears to be bringing his F1 career to an end, marked by an emotional farewell following the Singapore Grand Prix. Amidst persistent speculation that he might lose his RB seat to Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson, the Honey Badger took a moment to reflect on his journey.
"The cockpit is something that, um, I got very used to for many years," Ricciardo told F1TV, his voice slightly cracking and eyes glistening. "I just wanted to savour the moment."
Reflecting on his career in an interview with Sky Sports F1, he discussed the motivation behind his return to the grid after his stint with McLaren.
"I also have to acknowledge why I came back after the McLaren stint. I always said I don't want to come back just to be on the grid, I want to try and fight back at the front and get back with Red Bull," he said.
"Obviously it didn't come to fruition so then I also have to ask myself the question 'well, then what else can I achieve and what else is there to really go for?'
"I put my best foot forward, let's say the fairytale ending didn't happen, but I also have to look back on what it's been. Thirteen or so years and I'm proud." Despite the looming uncertainty, his pride in his career remains evident.
Following the race, fans voted Ricciardo as the 'Driver of the Day'—an award that he humbly appreciated.
"Typically the driver of the day is not something us drivers look too much into, but today I can say it's something I'm appreciative of. That one today means a little something," Ricciardo admitted.
During another interview with Sky F1, Ricciardo also admitted he was prepared for whatever the future holds.
“I have to be prepared for this maybe being it. Let’s say I’m at peace with it,” he said.
Ricciardo's performance in the Singapore Grand Prix, while challenging, included securing the fastest lap of the race. Finishing in 18th place ahead of two DNFs and stealing the fastest lap from Lando Norris, this achievement allows Max Verstappen to win the championship as long as he finishes second, behind Norris, in each remaining race, including sprint races.
While no official announcements have been made by RB or Red Bull regarding Ricciardo's future, the heavy rumors cast a shadow over an otherwise colorful career. We all wait for news from the teams.