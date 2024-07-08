F1 News: Did Jeremy Clarkson Leak Adrian Newey's Next Move During British GP Grid Walk?
During the vibrant chaos of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Jeremy Clarkson, famed for his roles in "Clarkson's Farm" and "Top Gear," dropped what might be a substantial hint about Formula 1 engineer Adrian Newey’s future.
In a grid walk interview with Viaplay, Clarkson offered an "exclusive" of his former schoolmate:
"Do you want an exclusive? I know Adrian Newey is house hunting in Oxfordshire, not Maranello."
Adrian Newey’s imminent departure from Red Bull by early 2025 has stirred wide speculation about his next move. Oxfordshire, where Clarkson claims Newey is searching for a house, is a significant hub in the F1 landscape. Teams like Alpine at Enstone, Haas in Banbury, and Williams in Grove are centered there, with Aston Martin and Mercedes nearby in Northamptonshire. This comment might redirect the speculation linking Newey to Ferrari, based in Maranello, Italy, to other significant players within the F1 paddock.
Clarkson's comments, although unverified at this time, are likely to spark further rumors surrounding Newey's next move.
Speaking to Sky Sports News last week, Newey commented on his future, as quoted by Crash.net:
"I don’t know.
“At the moment I’m just kind of still working on the RB17 hypercar, and then just taking some time off.
“Last week actually we took seven days and lucky timing on the weather obviously, and went around the South Coast with our dogs in an old Aston Martin DB6 and that was great fun.”