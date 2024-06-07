F1 News: Disaster For Max Verstappen As Practice Ends In Flames - Issue Revealed
Max Verstappen's practice session in Canada came to an abrupt end when his Red Bull car, the RB20, began to emit signs of serious trouble. Just before the halfway mark of the second free practice, the Dutch driver could smell something no driver wants to smell and was swift to inform his team about the potential danger, stating over the radio that he smelled fire and advised them to "be ready with fans," indicating concerns about overheating.
The situation quickly escalated from a mere burning smell to a full-fledged safety hazard. Verstappen, prioritizing safety, was told to evacuate the vehicle promptly, adhering to strict F1 safety protocols. These protocols, essential when dealing with potential electrical hazards, prevented the team from immediately touching the car until certain safety measures had been confirmed, significantly delaying further inspection and necessary repairs.
This incident is particularly worrisome for the Red Bull team as it involved a new engine fitted into Verstappen's car specifically for the Canadian Grand Prix, and it's now been confirmed that it was an issue with the Energy Recovery System, or ERS, which started a small fire. It will be unlikely he will resume the session.
The incident occurred amidst variable weather conditions that already had the teams and drivers on edge. The session began on a dry track, prompting drivers to start on dry tires despite an imminent threat of rain. As the rain began, track conditions swiftly changed, complicating the scenario even further. Drivers struggled to maintain control, with several such as Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant experiencing the odd off-track adventure.
The difficult conditions and Verstappen's abrupt cessation underscored a session fraught with challenges, ultimately leading all drivers, including the sidelined Verstappen, to retreat to the pits. The episode casts a shadow over Verstappen’s prospects for the weekend and raises questions about the reliability of Red Bull's latest engine updates.