F1 News: Disaster For Sergio Perez As Monaco Haunts Upcoming Canadian Grand Prix
Sergio Perez faced a major setback at the Monaco Grand Prix, getting eliminated early in Qualifying and not finishing the race due to a crash with Kevin Magnussen. Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has now revealed this could lead to grid penalties for the Mexican driver in the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix due to severe damage to his car.
The implications of the incident are particularly dire for Red Bull Racing, considering the damage to Perez's car and its potential repercussions on the team's performance in upcoming championship races. Amidst this turmoil, Marko has voiced concerns about the incident's ripple effect on the team’s finances and strategy.
Perez's unfortunate exit from the Monaco race came after a crash caused by a maneuver from Kevin Magnussen, leading to severe damage to his RB20. This crash forced Perez out of the competition early, setting a somber tone for his campaign in the championship race. Analysing the weekend in a column for Speedweek, Marko commented:
"Sergio Pérez had a costly crash on the first lap, which cost us between two and three million euros. This is of course a serious disadvantage due to the budget cap, as this kind of damage affects the development budget. We also don't yet know what the gearbox and engine will look like, so the crash could also result in additional penalties if we have to exceed the permitted quota.
"Pérez was on the racing line, Magnussen was optimistic, but we have to accept it, the risk of such accidents is there and we have to bear the costs."
[Translated by Google]
The Canadian Grand Prix is set to take place at the end of next week on June 7-9. Both McLaren and Ferrari are heading into the weekend on the back of impressive performances, whereas, Red Bull predicts to experience similar struggles to Monaco.