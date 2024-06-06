F1 News: Disney+ Announces New Sergio Perez Documentary
Red Bull Racing's Sergio Perez is set to be the centerpiece of a new documentary series on Disney+, titled "Checo Perez: ¡No te rindas, c**rón!", which is slated for release in the autumn of this year. The announcement, which has sparked considerable excitement among Formula 1 enthusiasts and fans of Perez, promises an intimate look into the professional and personal life of the Mexican driver.
The series' title, "¡No te rindas, c**rón!" translates from Spanish as "Don't give up, mo********er" (Translated by Google). The documentary will exclusively stream on Disney+'s Latin American platforms, focusing on the significant Latin American audience that follows Perez.
This documentary aligns with a growing interest in the personalized stories of Formula 1 drivers, as seen with the global success of Netflix’s "Drive to Survive" and other similar features. This trend highlights a shift in how fans engage with the sport, favoring a behind-the-scenes look that explores the human elements of speed, competition, and endurance inherent in racing.
The documentary is a significant addition to the media landscape of the sport, marking another chapter in the broader narrative of how Formula 1 and its stars are perceived and celebrated beyond the track.
Continued Commitment to Red Bull Racing: Sergio Perez's Contract Renewal
This news comes after Red Bull Racing's recent announcement of Sergio "Checho" Perez's contract extension through the end of the 2026 season. The decision to keep Perez alongside Max Verstappen promises continuity and stability for the Austrian team as it seeks to maintain its competitive edge in the bustling environment of Formula 1 racing.
Team principal Christian Horner commented:
“Now is an important time to confirm our line-up for 2024 and we are very pleased to continue working together with Checo. Continuity and stability are important for the Team and both Checo and Max are a successful and robust partnership, securing our first ever one-two finish for the Team in the Championship last year.
"Checo has had a strong start to 2024 with second places in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Japan and then his podium in China. The past few races have been tough, there is convergence on the grid, but we are confident in Checo and look forward to his return to proven form and performance, that we so often see.
"Last year was a unicorn season and we will need to work hard to retain our titles, but we are assured in our line up and with the Team as a whole, which is imperative in what is shaping up to be a close fought Championship this year.”