Netflix have confirmed that Drive To Survive season 5 will be released on 24th February 2023 ahead.

Sharing the news to social media, Netflix posted a sneak peek of what's to be expected. They wrote:

Formula 1: Drive To Survive returns February 24 — and here's your first look at Season 5!

The first four seasons helped to propel the motorsport in America as popularity rises, which we can see by the addition of the Miami and Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the next series as we wait for the 2023 season to kick off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday 5th March.

We are expecting to see all of the behind-the-scenes drama including the Red Bull cost cap saga, the Red Bull and Sky Sports boycott, and hopefully some of the background of Ferrari's many strategical errors. Some of the biggest moments on track from the year were the opening Bahrain GP where both Red Bull's retired from the race, Zhou Guanyu's horrific crash at the British Grand Prix, and Lewis Hamilton's amazing double-overtake at Silverstone.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen dominated the year winning the constructor's championship and driver's championship, respectively. Ferrari started the year off strong but encountered reliability issues with the cars, many strategical errors, and ended with Mattia Binotto stepping down as team principal.

Mercedes had a difficult year with countless issues on the W13 cars but made some significant improvements towards the end of the year with the Brazilian Grand Prix being the highlight for them. George Russell took his first career win at the Interlagos track with Hamilton coming in second.

The countdown now begins to relive the 2022 action and the sneak peek video has already got fans extremely excited for the release on 24th February.