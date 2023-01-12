Skip to main content

F1 News: Drive To Survive Season 5 Sneak Peek Receives A Mixed Response From Fans

One fan says they "invent drama".

Fans have been sharing their thoughts on the upcoming fifth season of Drive To Survive after Netflix announced it will be released on 24th February along with a sneak peek video.

Some fans were quick to share their excitement for the show and are already on the countdown, however, others slammed the show for not portraying a true representation of what happens.

One Twitter user posted that they thought the show started to get worse after season 2. They wrote:

"First two series were great, but steadily declined after. Besides, I’ve got better things to do on that particular day."

Another user commented:

"Spoiler alert: cars changed to an ugly shape, Red Bull won pretty much every race, not a lot of drama happened, Ferrari hired clowns for strategic planning....."

Although Max Verstappen won the driver's championship well before the end of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix, there is still a lot of content to be covered in the show. There were the issues with Mercedes, the Red Bull cost cap drama, and Kevin Magnussen getting his and Haas' first pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Another Twitter user commented: 

"Is it actually about the 2022 season this time, or did you feel the need to invent drama where there wasn’t any and ignore the drama that really was there like last seasons?"

The show will give F1 fans behind-the-scenes insight from the 2022 season. Drive To Survive is exclusively on Netflix and will be available to stream on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and streaming devices like Apple TV and Chromecast. 

Seasons 1 to 4 are available now and season 5 will be released on 24th February, which is a week before the 2023 F1 season starts with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

