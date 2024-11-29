F1 News: Drivers Seek Clarity Amid Concerning FIA Sackings - 'Who's Getting Fired Next?'
Mercedes driver George Russell, who is also the director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), has revealed that Formula 1 drivers are concerned about the key exits from the sport's governing body, the FIA. It was announced on Thursday that deputy Formula 2 race director Janette Tan and senior FIA steward Tim Mayer have stepped down from their roles, which prompted Russell to ask in Qatar, "Who's getting fired next?"
The FIA has recently drawn attention for a series of controversies, including the GPDA's open letter to FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The letter criticized his behavior with the drivers and called for greater transparency regarding the use of fine money. In addition, reports emerged of the removal of FIA's Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich, who was replaced by Formula 2 race director Rui Marques ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The open letter, which the FIA is yet to respond to, stems from the president's crackdown on swearing after Max Verstappen was handed a one-day community service penalty for swearing, which was addressed to his RB20 F1 car during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend. In addition, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has been fined €10,000, half of which will be suspended for a year for swearing during a post-race press conference in Mexico.
When asked about the FIA departures ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix, Russell revealed that the drivers were not informed beforehand. This lack of communication ties into the GPDA's open letter, which called for greater transparency and urged the governing body to keep drivers updated on internal developments. He said:
"Just when we've asked for transparency and consistency, we're getting rid of two highly important people in the governing body. It's gone in full 360.
"We still don't have any reasoning for Niels' [Wittich] removal. I don't think anybody was informed about Tim [Mayer] leaving.
"The first I heard about the new race director doing Formula 2 this weekend was through the media. Naturally in any organisation, if you've got people leaving or change of personnel, it's never going to be a stable environment.
"People have to learn the new rules and that's very challenging for any team. It must be super challenging for everyone within the FIA right now.
"We'd love to get a little bit of clarity and understanding of what's going on and who's getting fired next."
He added:
"Definitely when it comes to the FIA, too much is changing and too quickly. ... The only thing with all of this change, I hope it's not going to have a negative impact."
Russell's comments arrive after the BBC reported Mayer's comments yesterday, stating that Marques will now have to oversee race director duties across multiple categories, including F1, F2, and the female-exclusive F1 Academy, for the upcoming two events in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.