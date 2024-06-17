F1 News: Drivers Set To Battle Intense Heat And Humidity During Spanish GP
At the upcoming 2024 Spanish Grand Prix, Formula 1 drivers are set to face intense heat and sunny conditions at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. This shift to sweltering weather follows a rain-soaked Canadian Grand Prix where Max Verstappen clinched his 60th career victory.
Here is the current weather forecast for the Spanish Grand Prix, as sourced from Weather.com.
Friday - Free Practice 1 & 2
The prediction for the Friday practice sessions suggests sunny skies with temperatures peaking at 25°C (76°F) and humidity levels hovering above 70%. Although rainfall isn’t expected, the combination of high humidity with moderate breezes could impact everything from tire wear to cooling systems.
Saturday - Free Practice 3 & Qualifying
As Saturday rolls in with the final practice and critical qualifying sessions, temperatures are expected to climb slightly higher, reaching up to 26°C (78°F). This incremental rise adds yet another layer of complexity to the teams' strategies, particularly in managing tire behavior and ensuring that the cars' power units and brakes remain within optimal operating temperatures to prevent performance faltering under stress.
Sunday - Grand Prix
The race on Sunday is slated to mirror Saturday’s stern conditions with a high of 26°C (78°F). With the race kick-off at 3 pm local time. Teams will likely adjust their strategies in real-time, taking into account the persistent 70% humidity and the gentle southern breeze, which could influence aerodynamics and car handling.
The Spanish Grand Prix is the start of a triple-header. Following the race in Barcelona, the teams and drivers will head to Austria and Britain.