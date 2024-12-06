F1 News: Dutch GP Director Warns European Race Venues Of Being Dropped From Calendar
The director of the Dutch Grand Prix, Robert van Overdijk, has warned that several European races on the schedule face the threat of being dropped from the F1 calendar amid growing demand for F1 from new race locations across the world. The statements arrive after he declared that the Dutch Grand Prix will no longer remain part of F1 calendar after 2026.
Formula 1 has witnessed a huge surge in popularity worldwide after Liberty Media took over the sport in 2017, particularly in the USA. The sport has now become a symbol of economic boom as it creates several life-changing opportunities in the local economies it taps into. As a result, many nations have been keen on hosting Grands Prix on their territories, with the most recent examples being Africa and Argentina, which have begun work to welcome Formula 1 in the near future.
While this prospect is a positive thing to happen to Formula 1 and new race locations, the limit of 25 Grands Prix in a year means the sport has to make way for the new partnerships by excluding the older ones. The Dutch Grand Prix, which is privately financed, received an enormous response with fully booked stands on race days as a result of Max Verstappen's rise to fame with his dominant track performances and four world titles. However, the organizers understand that the popularity is limited to a few years, and it won't be long before fan numbers begin to dwindle.
Overdijk acknowledged that the exit of the Dutch GP was a voluntary retirement keeping the future in mind, and praised Verstappen immensely for his contribution to Dutch sports. Additionally, he also cautioned other European Grand Prix locations, suggesting that several races will be canceled from the F1 calendar to make way for new and exciting race venues. Currently, ten races are being held in Europe, including the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.
The Red Bull Ring, Hungaroring, and Silverstone have long-term contracts that go beyond 2030, while tracks like Zandvoort, Spa, Imola, and Monza are only contracted until the end of the 2025 season. The Dutch GP could likely sign a one-year contract extension to stay until the end of 2026. Speaking on parting ways with the sport and on the changing landscape of Formula 1, Overdijk told Dutch state broadcaster NOS:
"There were several options on the table to continue. We could rotate with other circuits, there were also possibilities to continue annually.
"We have made a lot of considerations and this is the outcome. In the end it is our choice. Maybe the F1 top is surprised, but they certainly respect and understand us. They know how we have to work."
He added:
"We are the only Grand Prix with the British Silverstone that has to survive without government support.
"We started this adventure with three relatively small parties. Nobody thought we would be able to pull this off. We have now completed four wonderful editions."
Overdijk clarified that while Zandvoort faced no immediate threat from new race venues, he acknowledged the likelihood of more European races being removed from the F1 calendar to accommodate emerging Grands Prix, as F1's Eurocentric landscape transforms by the year. He said:
"Of course we see that happening.
"The world of Formula 1 has changed. We know the factors, but they did not influence our decision. There were all kinds of variants on the table. We would certainly have come to an agreement on that."
The Dutch GP director continued that the decision to part ways with F1 is a "message of strength" despite Zandvoort doing well during race weekends. He said:
"You might say: if it's successful, you just keep going? But it's a message of strength. We're going out with a bang. Of course it also gives a melancholic feeling, but we're especially proud.
"In 2026, we will conclude an iconic era in Dutch sports history. Max Verstappen was of course the main driving force behind it. As far as I'm concerned, he's the greatest Dutch sports hero ever. Let's especially enjoy the fact that there are still two race weekends to come."
He then addressed a future risk by saying that the Dutch GP could not depend on Verstappen's form. Overdijk added:
"Three days of a sold-out house is necessary for us to be profitable. That line is thin. A one-off dip is not so bad, but we cannot afford to structurally attract fewer visitors.
"Max now has four world titles. He has won Zandvoort three times. You can of course wait for a moment when the enthusiasm wanes, but that does not suit us."
He added:
"Then we would be making ourselves completely dependent on what Max is going to do. It could also go differently. Maybe Verstappen will drive for another team in 2026. Then it will be a very special final edition."
When asked if the Dutch GP was considering other financing options to re-enter the sport in the future, he confirmed:
"No, we are not looking for crowdfunding or other suggestions that may now come along. We are stopping for good."
The Dutch GP announcement follows remarks by F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who recently revealed plans for a rotating calendar for European Grand Prix venues to accommodate the growing global demand for the sport.