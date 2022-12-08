F1 News: Dutch GP will continue at Zandvoort until 2025

Formula 1 has announced the extension of its contract with Zandvoort, which will continue to host the Dutch GP until at least 2025.

Zandvoort's arrival on the calendar was logical given the sport's surge in popularity in The Netherlands, owing to Max Verstappen's recent success.

In a similar way that Fernando Alonso catapulted Spanish interest in Formula 1, Max Verstappen has grown its popularity in a nation with an already established affinity for the sport.

Stefano Domenicali, F1 CEO, gave his thoughts on the Zandvoort contract extension:

"The Dutch Grand Prix has quickly established itself on the calendar as a fan favourite, bringing incredible energy and a great fan experience every year.

"The sold-out events in the last two years have raised the bar in terms of organisation, entertainment and sustainability, and we are delighted to extend our relationship with them.