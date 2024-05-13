F1 News: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Under Threat of Thunderstorms
The upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix could face disruptions with the forecast predicting thunderstorms on race day.
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix returns to the Formula One calendar after it was unfortunately cancelled last year due to severe flooding in the region. For the most part, the weekend should be fairly dry with Weather.com reporting temperatures around the 24 to 25 degrees Celsius mark with humidity from 50-60%. However, race day on Sunday has predictions of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.
What is the weather forecast for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?
Friday: Free Practice 1 & 2
The first two free practice sessions will see a high of 24 degrees Celsius with only an 18% chance of rain. The teams and drivers will have to deal with a humidity of 60% and south-westerly winds at 11 mph.
Saturday: Free Practice 3 & Qualifying
Saturday, which will comprise of the third and final free practice session followed by Qualifying, will be similar to Friday with a high of 25 degrees and a 10% chance of rain. The humidity will be slightly lower at 56% with south-westerly 10 mph winds.
Sunday: Grand Prix
Current forecasts suggest a 46% chance of rain during Sunday’s race, accompanied by thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. With the Grand Prix due to take place at 3pm local time, the thunderstorms could threaten the race. Race day will see a high of 24 degrees and north-easterly winds at 8 mph.