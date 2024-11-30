F1 News: Emotional Lewis Hamilton Reflects on Mercedes Legacy Amid Dismal Qatar GP Performance
Lewis Hamilton was disappointed with his pace in Qatar this weekend after he admitted that there were no problems with his Mercedes W15 F1 car but despite this, he still ended up qualifying seventh for the Qatar GP Sprint race, while his teammate George Russell secured the second place, splitting the two McLarens.
With two races to go before his bombshell move to Ferrari, the 39-year-old honestly admitted that he, as a driver, was slow. Hamilton seemed low-spirited in his statements, as he revealed it was impossible to be competing for race wins with the kind of pace he was delivering.
This comes in contrast to his form in Las Vegas, where he charged from the tenth spot in the Grand Prix and made it to the finish in second place, seven seconds behind his teammate. In fact, there was a chance that if there were more laps available to him, he could have finished the race in first place.
Hamilton's latest statements sync with his recent admission that he isn't that fast in qualifying anymore. Speaking to the media in Qatar, he said:
"I'm just slow, same every weekend.
"Car felt relatively decent, no issues, not really much more to say."
He added:
"The long run didn't feel too bad. But when you're always back where I am, it makes it very hard to be competing for... almost impossible, pretty much, to be competing for wins.
"But that's the sprint, I'll do what I can."
When told that he could not be the problem, he replied:
"Who knows, I'm definitely not fast anymore."
These remarks follow an emotional revelation from the Briton, who expressed that the Mercedes team feels like family to him. He reflected on his enduring bond with the Brackley outfit, stating that he will always be part of its rich history and legacy. Hamilton added that whenever he visits the Mercedes museum in the future, he will see himself reflected in its story, confident that his connection with the team and its brand will stand the test of time. He said:
“What I've always said about Mercedes, is that it really is a family.
“I've always said it was one of the hardest parts of the decision was, when you are at Mercedes, you're a part of the family forever.
“If you look at the past drivers up until their 80s, until their deathbed, they are a part of the team.
“They include you and honour you for life.”
He added:
“In the future, I'll always be able to come back and see the museum and know that I was a part of the history of this brand.
“We've all worked so hard. We've been through so much together. It's hopefully not a burning of a bridge. I think the bridge is solidified and it will last the test of time.”