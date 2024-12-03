F1 News: Esteban Ocon Bids Goodbye To Alpine In Heartfelt Post On Social Media
Esteban Ocon has detailed a farewell post on social media platform X after Alpine announced yesterday that it would be replacing Ocon with its 2025 driver, Jack Doohan for the season finale in Abu Dhabi. The two parties were to part ways after the 2024 season, but a specific compromise was reached after last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix which allowed Doohan to race at Yas Marina.
According to a report, Ocon's early exit from Alpine stems from his desire to participate in next week's post-season Abu Dhabi test with Haas, his future team. As part of the arrangement for his early release, Alpine agreed to let Doohan step in for the season finale.
The French driver expressed disappointment, admitting that his journey with Alpine was ending differently than he had hoped, especially after having spent five seasons together. However, he expressed gratitude to the entire team at Alpine in a post on X. He said:
"I would like to first and foremost thank the mechanics and engineers across all functions at the track, Enstone, and Viry-Châtillon who have raced alongside me these last five seasons.
"We have shared so much together, and I am proud to call many of you my friends. I leave Alpine/Renault with great memories and the pride of having been the driver who brought the team’s best results since its return to the sport, climbing the top two steps of the podium in Bahrain, Hungary, and Brazil.
"It was also an honour to play a part in finishing P4 in the Constructors’ Championship in 2022. I know how much all of those moments meant for everybody and feeling that sense of achievement and joy alongside the team is what I am taking away with me.
"It has not been an easy year on track for the team and the second part of the season has been especially difficult. For various reasons. I do not regret a single thing knowing I gave it 100% every single session. Like I always have.
"To the hundreds of hard-working men and women at Enstone and Viry, I apologise that I will not be able come see you in person and have a proper farewell.
"As you know, the plan was always to race one last time this weekend and personally say goodbye to you all next week. I was looking forward to both of those things. This is not how I wanted things to end.
"That said, the world of F1 is small and I am sure I will see many of you again soon. I would also like to wish nothing but great things to my friend Jack as he takes this next big step in his career at this week’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. MERCI THANK YOU."
Alpine released an official statement yesterday, that stated:
"BWT Alpine Formula One Team announces that Reserve Driver Jack Doohan will race in the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in place of Esteban Ocon. The change allows Esteban to be released to Haas to drive in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.
"Jack, who has already been announced as an official driver for the 2025 season alongside Pierre Gasly, will race with the #61 as his registered Reserve Driver number and will also participate in the end-of-season test for the team at the Yas Marina Circuit.
"The team would like to thank Esteban for his time at the team and he will remain part of the team’s history achieving the first win for Alpine in Formula 1. We wish Esteban the best for the future."