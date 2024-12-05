F1 News: Esteban Ocon Confirmed For Haas Test After Abrupt Alpine Exit
Following his early departure from Alpine, Esteban Ocon is confirmed to test with Haas after this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix season finale. He will be joined by Toyota World Endurance Championship driver Ryo Hirakawa, as part of Haas' new technical partnership with Toyota.
Ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Alpine allowed Ocon to leave early so he could join Haas sooner, with the team's 2025 driver Jack Doohan stepping in for him. In addition to Ocon, Haas had intended to fulfill the young driver requirement for the post-season test with the other 2025 driver, Oliver Bearman, but Bearman became ineligible after making three race starts this season as a rookie driver by performing reserve driver duties for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz and Haas's Kevin Magnussen.
Haas' partnership with Toyota will enable the Japanese automaker to tap into its F1 expertise without the need to operate its own team or engine. In return, Haas will benefit from Toyota's technical and manufacturing capabilities, enhancing its development and boosting its competitiveness in Formula 1. The partnership will also give two-time WEC champion Hirakawa the opportunity to drive a Haas F1 car next week.
A report suggests that Toyota will gain a significant advantage following the season finale through its collaboration with Haas. This partnership will enable the American team to conduct testing of previous cars (TPC) sessions, providing Toyota with the opportunity to run its drivers and offer valuable F1 experience to its junior engineers.
For Ocon though, his next outing in an F1 car will be with his 2025 team. Though the move from Alpine to Haas seems more promising for the French driver, he revealed that he expected to end his journey with the Enstone outfit in a better way in a gratitude-filled post on X. He said:
"I would like to first and foremost thank the mechanics and engineers across all functions at the track, Enstone, and Viry-Châtillon who have raced alongside me these last five seasons.
"We have shared so much together, and I am proud to call many of you my friends. I leave Alpine/Renault with great memories and the pride of having been the driver who brought the team’s best results since its return to the sport, climbing the top two steps of the podium in Bahrain, Hungary, and Brazil.
"It was also an honour to play a part in finishing P4 in the Constructors’ Championship in 2022. I know how much all of those moments meant for everybody and feeling that sense of achievement and joy alongside the team is what I am taking away with me.
"It has not been an easy year on track for the team and the second part of the season has been especially difficult. For various reasons. I do not regret a single thing knowing I gave it 100% every single session. Like I always have.
"To the hundreds of hard-working men and women at Enstone and Viry, I apologise that I will not be able come see you in person and have a proper farewell.
"As you know, the plan was always to race one last time this weekend and personally say goodbye to you all next week. I was looking forward to both of those things. This is not how I wanted things to end.
"That said, the world of F1 is small and I am sure I will see many of you again soon. I would also like to wish nothing but great things to my friend Jack as he takes this next big step in his career at this week’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. MERCI THANK YOU."