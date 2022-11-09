F1 News: Esteban Ocon explains how Alonso goes "300% to the extreme"

Esteban Ocon has explained what makes teammate Fernando Alonso such a formidable opponent, particularly in race trim.

Ocon has put together another strong campaign for Alpine, securing important points in the French team's battle against McLaren for fourth in the standings.

The 26-year-old will hope to lead Alpine from next season and beyond, with Fernando Alonso departing for Aston Martin at the end of the season.

Having faced Daniel Ricciardo and Fernando Alonso since his F1 comeback in 2020, there is no question the Frenchman's abilities have been rigorously tested.

In an interview with The Race, Ocon discussed some of his observations from racing alongside a Double World Champion:

"He's not an unusual driver, but he is always pushing things to the extreme.

"So if one thing works, he is going to go completely in that direction, but to the extent that it can be negative.

"So I don't copy and paste everything he does, nowhere near that...

"But calling him an animal in races is the right description because he's going 300% to the extreme, most of the time."

Ocon's credentials in the midfield cannot be denied, but the next couple of seasons could be defining for his long-term trajectory in the sport.

Pierre Gasly's arrival in 2023 will likely result in a direct battle between the two drivers to lead the team.

Considering Alpine is currently firmly situated in the midfield, it seems unlikely that Ocon and Gasly will be assigned as the 'number one' or 'number two' drivers.

However, if the Enstone-based squad can climb the field and put itself in contention in the upcoming season, Ocon will be eager to demonstrate why he is the best equipt to deliver results.