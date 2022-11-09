Skip to main content
F1 News: Esteban Ocon explains how Alonso goes "300% to the extreme"

F1 News: Esteban Ocon explains how Alonso goes "300% to the extreme"

Esteban Ocon describes his relationship with Alonso

Esteban Ocon describes his relationship with Alonso

Esteban Ocon has explained what makes teammate Fernando Alonso such a formidable opponent, particularly in race trim. 

Ocon has put together another strong campaign for Alpine, securing important points in the French team's battle against McLaren for fourth in the standings. 

The 26-year-old will hope to lead Alpine from next season and beyond, with Fernando Alonso departing for Aston Martin at the end of the season.

Having faced Daniel Ricciardo and Fernando Alonso since his F1 comeback in 2020, there is no question the Frenchman's abilities have been rigorously tested. 

In an interview with The Race, Ocon discussed some of his observations from racing alongside a Double World Champion:

"He's not an unusual driver, but he is always pushing things to the extreme. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2022_Hungarian_Grand_Prix_Saturday (1)

"So if one thing works, he is going to go completely in that direction, but to the extent that it can be negative. 

"So I don't copy and paste everything he does, nowhere near that...

"But calling him an animal in races is the right description because he's going 300% to the extreme, most of the time."

Ocon's credentials in the midfield cannot be denied, but the next couple of seasons could be defining for his long-term trajectory in the sport. 

Pierre Gasly's arrival in 2023 will likely result in a direct battle between the two drivers to lead the team. 

Considering Alpine is currently firmly situated in the midfield, it seems unlikely that Ocon and Gasly will be assigned as the 'number one' or 'number two' drivers. 

However, if the Enstone-based squad can climb the field and put itself in contention in the upcoming season, Ocon will be eager to demonstrate why he is the best equipt to deliver results.

ALPINE_00001549_0428
News

F1 News: Esteban Ocon explains how Alonso goes "300% to the extreme"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M282407 (2)
News

Mercedes F1: Toto Wolff hopes to capitalise on Red Bull's limited development

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210230697_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Red Bull to hire "necessary security" to combat Mercedes

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
2022_Hungarian_Grand_Prix_Saturday (3)
News

F1 News: Alpine set deadline for F1 Championship contention

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
ricciardo daniel
News

F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo's chances of an F1 comeback questioned by Mika Hakkinen

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202106270121_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Lance Stroll excited to work with "really talented" Alonso

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202206190722_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 News: Helmut Marko discusses the drivers to watch from Red Bull's academy

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210310165_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen questions the point of Sprint Races

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang