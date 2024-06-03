F1 News: Esteban Ocon Hints At New Signing After Shock Alpine Departure
Esteban Ocon confirms he is set to part ways with the Alpine F1 Team after the 2024 season, expressing gratitude for his time with the team and hinting at future plans set to be announced soon. The French driver's impending exit marks the end of a significant chapter with Alpine and sets the stage for potential shifts in the Formula 1 driver market.
The French driver's departure from Alpine brings his five-year tenure highlighted by key milestones like his triumphant 2021 win in Hungary—his first in Formula 1- to an end. This transition not only ends a longstanding relationship with the Enstone-based team, tracing back to his formative years in the Lotus junior program but also signals driver shifts within other teams.
Ocon shared the news to social media, hinting at more announcements coming soon. He posted:
"BWT Alpine F1 Team and I have agreed together to part ways at the end of the 2024 F1 season.
"The Enstone-Viry family has played a significant part in my life, dating back to my Lotus junior programme days. I feel incredibly lucky and privileged to have achieved the things I did with this team, from my first podium to my first win in Formula 1. These achievements truly were dreams come true.
"I’ve crossed paths with so many inspiring individuals in my time here and there are too many people to thank for their hard work, passion, and dedication to the cause. But also for their kindness and support I received over the years. We had many ups and certainly some downs, but all I can say is that it was an honour racing alongside you, whether you were at the factories or trackside.
"Still, there is a long way to go this season and my focus and energy is 100% dedicated to this team and the work we need to do together to move forward and maximise our results on track."
He concluded:
"Like many drivers this season, a lot has been said about my future beyond 2024. News will be announced in due course."
The anticipation surrounding Ocon's next career move and Alpine's response to the evolving driver market is high.