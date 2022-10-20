F1 News: Esteban Ocon receives new Alpine upgrade in America, no updates for Alonso

Esteban Ocon will receive a new upgrade package in this weekend's American GP, though his teammate Fernando Alonso will not enjoy the same development.

Alpine has committed itself to a Gasly-Ocon partnership for 2023, with the French squad failing to offer Alonso a multi-year deal in contract negotiations earlier this season.

The Enstone team has shown strong pace throughout the season, though they continue to introduce updates until the end of the year.

These updates will support the French squad in their battle for fourth against McLaren whilst also playing a role in their development for 2023.

Spanish journalist Miguel Portillo reports that Alpine will introduce a new floor update this weekend, though the update will only be available for Esteban Ocon.

Tensions between Alonso and Alpine have already been tested in recent events, with the Spaniard frustrated by a combination of poor reliability and operational mistakes.

The Japanese GP was another continuation of this, where Alpine ignored Alonso's request to make an early stop for intermediates - a call proven correct as the race developed.

Alonso is also expected to start from the back this weekend after suffering from two retirements in Italy and Singapore, which will further complicate his chances of points.