F1 News: Esteban Ocon Reveals Real Reason Behind Alpine Exit
Esteban Ocon's departure from the Alpine Formula One team is enveloped in much speculation, especially following the dramatic crash at this year’s Monaco Grand Prix. Ocon, who found himself in a collision with teammate Pierre Gasly on the very first lap, has clarified that his impending exit from Alpine extends beyond this single event. The crash, which significantly damaged both cars, ignited a series of consequential discussions about Ocon's future with the team.
Alpine’s pivotal decision to not renew Ocon's contract, marking the end of his five-year stint, was surprisingly announced shortly after Team Principal Bruno Famin hinted at potential repercussions following the Monaco debacle. Adding to the tension, stewards issued Ocon a five-place grid penalty for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix, citing his role in the Monaco collision.
Despite these setbacks and Alpine's tough season, where they currently languish in ninth place with just two points, both Ocon and the team describe his departure as mutual and amicable. In his statement, Ocon emphasized that his contract conclusion was not impulsive.
"We've been talking with the team for several months," Ocon stated via ESPN, dispelling rumors that the Monaco incident was pivotal to his exit. "It's the kind of team that is not taking decisions on just a single race.
"We've agreed mutually to come to an end, basically at the end of the contract. I've spent five years inside this team five years in terms of Formula One world is a long time. Finish the collaboration on the high."
Instead, it appears a broader perspective dominated the discussions, reflective of his prolonged tenure which he perceives to have been significant. "I've spent five years inside this team; five years in terms of Formula One world is a long time. Finish the collaboration on the high," Ocon added, signaling his readiness to embrace new challenges, although his future plans remain unconfirmed.
The dynamics within Team Alpine, notably between Ocon and Gasly, have been complex, intensified by competitive fervor yet grounded in professionalism. Gasly acknowledged the intricate relationship, noting:
“It hasn't always been easy as you would imagine from two very competitive drivers, but considering the story between us, I think it has been good.”
Looking ahead, Alpine faces big decisions for the upcoming seasons, with Australian reserve driver Jack Doohan mentioned as a possible substitute, starting with driving in a practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix. The future of Gasly, like Ocon’s, is uncertain with his contract set to expire at season's end, which could further influence Alpine's direction and strategies.