F1 News: Esteban Ocon's Behavior Will 'Cost Him Heavily' as Future Unknown
Esteban Ocon's aggressive overtake attempt at the Monaco Grand Prix, which resulted in a collision with his teammate Pierre Gasly, has led to sharp criticism from pundits and within his own team, Alpine. Renowned Sky F1 commentator, Martin Brundle, highlighted this behavior which might significantly impact Ocon's career in Formula 1. Such incidents raise questions regarding his future with Alpine and potentially other teams in the sport.
The contentious incident during the legendary Monaco Grand Prix is significant for several reasons. It not only showcased Esteban Ocon's repeated pattern of aggressive driving tactics but also brought to light the tension now perfectly visible between the French teammates. Alpine’s team boss, Bruno Famin, appears particularly exasperated, hinting at severe consequences, which include potential sidelining of Ocon for the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix. This event holds considerable implications concerning the harmony and notably, his future in Formula 1.
During the race, Ocon attempted an aggressive pass on Gasly at the Portier corner, which led to contact and substantial damage to the driver's A524, forcing him to retire. Gasly continued, however, managing to finish and secure a much-needed point for Alpine. This incident further complicates the dynamics within Alpine, particularly when considering Ocon's history of intra-team collisions, previously involving teammates like Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso in Force India and Alpine respectively.
Martin Brundle's remarks underscore the severity of the situation in a column for Sky Sports F1:
"Ocon is a fine and fast racing driver, but history clearly demonstrates that he has an irrational red mist when it comes to racing, particularly against his teammates....It will cost Esteban heavily as no front-running team would entertain that kind of mentality, or even perhaps any team.
“He has been heavily criticised before by Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso for his intra-team aggression and contact, and now Gasly too.
Team chief Bruno Famin’s frustration was palpable post-race, and he did not mince words about the potential disciplinary actions. Craig Slater of Sky Sports News said the following:
“Famin spoke angrily. He talked about taking a tough decision which everyone has interpreted as benching Esteban Ocon for the next race in Canada. What I can say to you is that that is still a serious consideration for the Alpine boss Bruno Famin.
“He will do what is best for the team but if he decides that leaving Esteban Ocon out for a week as a demonstration of how team discipline needs to be he is prepared to do that but that decision has yet to be taken.
“There were face to face meetings between Ocon and Famin after the grand prix. Ocon apologised privately and publicly afterwards via social media. Let’s see what happens.”
The situation with Esteban Ocon at the Monaco Grand Prix has cast a shadow over his future in Formula 1. With his aggressive driving style coming under scrutiny again, and team relationships strained, Alpine's forthcoming decisions could indeed change the future of the driver's season.