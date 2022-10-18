Skip to main content
F1 News: Esteban Ocon Shows Football Fans What They're Missing At Ballon d’Or Awards

Alpine F1 Instagram

Esteban lights up the rear tyres.

French F1 driver Esteban Ocon, appeared at the Ballon d'Or Awards doing burnouts in the Alpine.

The awards, which were held in Paris, are for the world's best footballer, which went to France and Real Madrid player Karim Benzema, although Ocon seems to have taken the spotlight with his stunt. 

Sharing a video to Twitter, Ballon d'Or, wrote:

"WHAT A NOISE! It's just... Esteban Ocon bringing the Trophy!"

Ocon is clearly having a good time as he is seen revving the engine and doing burnouts down the street, with the trophy strapped to the top of the car. Fans then see Ocon leave the car behind to take the trophy down the red carpet entrance.

The Alpine driver shared to his entrance to his own Instagram account, saying: "Making some noise at the Ballon d’Or"

Ocon was there to deliver the award and was joined by his future teammate, Pierre Gasly. It was confirmed earlier this month that Gasly will be leaving AlphaTauri to join Alpine, making it a double Frenchman team.

