F1 News: Esteban Ocon To Leave Alpine At End Of Season - Confirmed
Esteban Ocon is set to part ways with the Alpine F1 Team following the conclusion of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship season. This move marks the end of a notable five-year partnership, highlighted by Ocon securing Alpine's historic 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix victory.
The French team has yet to unveil their driver lineup for the 2025 season, indicating ongoing strategic considerations. Ocon's teammate Pierre Gasly's contract is also due to expire at the end of the current season, however, his future has not been confirmed yet.
Ocon has expressed profound gratitude towards Alpine and excitement about the upcoming chapters in his career. He remarked on his long-standing relationship with the team, tracing back to his formative years in racing at Enstone, and shared his intent to conclude his term with Alpine on a high note. The Frenchman commented in the press release from the team:
“It’s been a significant period of my life to be racing at this team in Formula 1. While I’ve been here for five years as a full-time racing driver, my professional career started at Enstone back when I was a teenager, so it will always be a special place for me.
"We have had some great moments together, some tough moments as well, and I am certainly grateful to everyone at the team for these memorable times. I will announce my plans very soon but, in the meantime, my full focus is on delivering on track for this team and having a successful remainder of the season.”
Alpine team principal Bruno Famin also commented:
“We would like to firstly thank Esteban for his commitment to the team for the past five years. During his time, we have celebrated some fantastic moments together, the best of which coming at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix with a memorable race win.
"We still have 16 races to complete in 2024 together with a clear objective: to continue to work tirelessly as a team to push for the best on-track results. We wish Esteban the very best for the next chapter of his driving career when that moment comes.”
It has not been confirmed where Ocon will be going for the 2025 season.