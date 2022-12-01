F1 News: Ex-Ferrari boss criticises the team amidst leadership crisis

Luca di Montezemolo - Ferrari's former Chairman - has criticised the team's leadership and management structure as the team struggles to find a new team principal.

Mattia Binotto's resignation from Ferrari has followed a tough year for the Italian squad, failing to maximise the performance of the F1-75.

Ferrari looked to be in control of the F1 championship in the early stages, taking two victories in the first three races as Red Bull faced significant reliability issues.

Unfortunately for the Scuderia, what followed was a catastrophic collapse - in terms of strategy, reliability and overall performance.

The team's traditional limiting factors reappeared as the season progressed, undermining the improvements made in the factory over winter.

As quoted by formulapassion.it, Luca di Montezemolo has expressed his sadness at the team's current situation:

"The situation that has arisen at Ferrari displeases me very much and worries me.

"But in moments like these, since I really love Ferrari very much, I prefer not to comment.

"Except to say that, unfortunately, it seems to me that it is a company without a leader and without leadership."

It is important not to overstate the dire nature of Ferrari's situation - the Maranello squad still has all the ingredients to succeed in Formula 1.

Ferrari has the necessary investment, infrastructure, sponsorship and driver pairing to compete at the front.

Despite the obvious failure to convert these attributed to championship success - at least in theory - the team is within touching distance of rediscovering its former glory.

However, these positives perhaps highlight the cause for concern within the Ferrari camp.

Ferrari can take some comfort from having the necessary foundations to win championships, but this ultimately eliminates any justification for their catastrophic 2022 campaign.

A new team principal could positively impact the team next season, but there is also legitimate concern that significant internal changes will follow.

This internal restructuring has the potential to derail Ferrari's progression ahead of 2023, so the transitional period in the upcoming months will be crucial.

In any case, the fear and uncertainty surrounding the Italian squad seem likely to continue.