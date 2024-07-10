F1 News: Expert Claims Andretti Cadillac Too Late - 'Upset So Many People'
Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes that Andretti Cadillac's approach to becoming the eleventh team on the F1 grid 'upset' many people, resulting in its rejection by the FOM. He suggests that at this juncture, it would be too late to try and work things out in its favor.
Despite the FOM's rejection of Andretti Cadillac, the outfit has been gearing up its operations at the new 40,000 sq.ft facility by the Silverstone circuit to enter Formula 1 in the coming years. This approach of the American team has been questioned by Steiner.
From the Andretti Cadillac's perspective, entering the world of F1 has been a longstanding goal, but the only viable path was through acquiring an existing team. With that option currently unavailable, the alternative was to enter the sport as a new team- a strategy that garnered approval from the FIA.
Despite Andretti Cadillac's rejection by the FOM before the 2024 season began, there has been a conspicuous absence of any public dialogue between the two parties. Speaking to the media regarding the Andretti's prospects, Steiner elaborated:
“I think it’s a little bit late to navigate.
“To get out of that it will be very difficult because when you go somewhere to upset or disagree with so many people, it’s difficult to make up for that.
“If I want to be invited to a party, I need to be nice. If I upset the bouncer, he doesn’t let me in.”
One team rumored to be available for sale to Andretti was Haas. However, team owner Gene Haas clarified that the team was not for sale. Steiner, however, expressed uncertainty about Haas's long-term goals, as he had not been informed of Gene's plans for the team. He added:
“I was there a long time and I still don’t know what he wants to do.
“I didn’t know last year, I didn’t know two years ago and I don’t know what he thinks of the long term.
“I’m not avoiding the question, I just don’t know what he thinks because he could be thinking something today and something different tomorrow.”