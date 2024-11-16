F1 News: F2 Driver Shuts Down Franco Colapinto Red Bull Rumors With Bold Claim
Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar, who competes in the Formula 2 series and is placed second in the championship, has poured water on the prospects of Franco Colapinto securing a Red Bull seat in the future. The Williams interim driver has been linked to talks with Red Bull for a seat in 2025, but Hadjar's revelation that he is next in line suggests Colapinto could be overlooked.
VCARB, the Red Bull junior team, remains the only team on the F1 grid yet to confirm one of its drivers for the 2025 season. Red Bull is closely evaluating Liam Lawson's performance alongside Yuki Tsunoda, considering him as a potential candidate not only for the VCARB seat but also for a spot alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull should Sergio Perez face replacement due to underperformance.
Tsunoda's contract was extended until the end of the 2025 season but Lawson, who replaced Daniel Ricciardo after the Singapore Grand Prix, is still yet to earn his extension. Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko, who is backing Red Bull juniors over hiring talent from outside, confirmed before Lawson signed with VCARB that he will be racing in one of the cars next year. He explained to Kleine Zeitung:
"Next year he'll be sitting in one of our cars." [Translated by Google]
Commenting on the timeline for this decision, Marko had said:
"There will be a decision in September."
Marko's predictions about timelines have proven accurate before, and a similar scenario could unfold next year, with Lawson either earning a promotion to Red Bull or staying with VCARB. Although Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has shown interest in bringing Colapinto on loan from Williams, as speculated by his visit to the Grove outfit's motorhome at Interlagos, Marko remains focused on promoting talent within Red Bull's development program. This approach could see Hadjar stepping up to partner Tsunoda at VCARB if Lawson is elevated to replace Perez at Red Bull.
Hadjar has spoken along similar lines, suggesting the "fact" that he is "next on the list." Speaking to Motorsport.com, as reported by RacingNews365, he said:
"I would say that my chances exist, at least.
"Obviously, it does not depend on me.
"A lot of things are happening at Racing Bulls [VCARB] and Red Bull, anything can happen. And obviously, I am next on the list. It is just a fact.
"I do not know what decisions they will make, but in any case, I am here and I try to be ready for next year whatever happens."