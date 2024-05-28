F1 News: Fake Michael Schumacher Interview Publishers 'Should Hang Their Heads In Shame' - Former Driver
Munich Labor Court has ordered a German magazine to compensate the Schumacher family with €200,000 ($217,000 USD) for publishing a fictitious AI-generated interview with Michael Schumacher, falsely claimed to have been conducted with the Formula 1 legend. Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has publicly slammed the publication suggesting those involved should be deeply ashamed.
This legal case has cast a spotlight on the ethical boundaries of AI in journalism, especially when it involves sensitive subjects like Michael Schumacher, who has lived privately since his tragic skiing accident in 2013.
In April of this year, the now-notorious issue hit the stands courtesy of 'Die Aktuelle,' featuring an "exclusive" interview with Schumacher that was later revealed to be entirely fabricated using AI, without any consent from his family. It triggered a wave of public outrage and subsequent legal action, which culminated in substantive financial penalties for the publisher.
Johnny Herbert, voicing his dismay during an interview with Offshore Poker Sites, said:
"The ruling is a great decision that has gone in favour of the Schumacher family. But it should never have got this far, and I think it just shows that the technology of AI has got a lot of good things, but there are a lot of bad things people are very willing to use to earn a little bit more money.
"I think the magazine and other magazines should be aware that this is something that should never, ever be done again.
"Whoever it was within the magazine who allowed the interview to happen, I hope they hang their head in shame."
The former driver continued:
"It is something Michael would have been very upset about and Corinna, his wife, equally would have been so angry with this being allowed to come out. But it’s a really good result for the Schumacher family after the ruling.
"I really feel sorry for Corinna and the family because this would have caused a lot of hurt and stress."
Herbert concluded:
"What a horrible situation that would have been for the Schumacher family to have woken up to. An interview with the face of Michael splashed on the cover, the ‘first interview’, and it’s not real, it’s an AI technology.
"It’s just horrible for the family. It should never have been allowed to happen. The magazine should never have done it."