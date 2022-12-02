Skip to main content

F1 News: Fans Are Looking Forward To These 2023 Races

Safe to say fans can't wait for the 2023 F1 season already

Sky Sports have asked on social media which race of the 2023 F1 calendar fans are most looking forward to. We have looked at 100 of the comments to see which were the most common choices. 

The two most voted for races were the British Grand Prix at Silverstone which will be on the 9th July and Las Vegas which will be 18th November, with 17 votes each. It's not a huge surprise that Las Vegas was joint first on the list as it is a new addition to the line-up and there has been an incredible amount of hype surrounding the new event. 

After Silverstone and Vegas, the next most voted for race was the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa which will be 30th July, with 13 votes.

One fan wrote:

"Spa. I look forward to that one every year. Best circuit in F1."

Bahrain received 10 votes from the 100 that we reviewed. Many were looking forward to Bahrain as it is the season opener on the 5th March. One fan wrote:

"Bahrain just for the camera at turn one where they follow the cars from behind the barrier (and can we maybe not get a replay of 2021 where you could just go wide at T4 every time)"

Brazil received seven votes. Canada and Australia received five votes each, then Monaco and Saudi Arabia had four votes each. Following that was the Azerbaijan and Italian GPs with three votes each, then Qatar, Japan, The Netherlands, Singapore, and Miami with two votes each. Austria and Hungary also received a vote each. One fan wrote:

"Belgium . And the most red flagged race of all in Saudi Arabia. (Its the only race to have a red flag in every practice , the 3 qualifying sessions and the actual race )."

Another fan commented:

"I'm curious to see what the Singapore circuit will look like since, due to urbanisation works, part of the track won't be usable"

