F1 News: Fans in Shock Over 'Endearing' Charles Leclerc Moment Following Monaco Win
After clinching his first win of the 2024 season at the Monaco Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc surprised fans by cycling home without security.
The streets of Monaco, typically a playground for the rich and famous, recently bore witness to a delightful anomaly. Charles Leclerc, having just secured a thrilling victory at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, chose to forego the usual transport. Instead, he grabbed his bicycle and pedaled his way home. This unexpected scene endeared him further to the F1 community who praised the down-to-earth nature of the Monegasque racer.
Leclerc's triumph at Monaco was particularly significant, marking his first victory of the 2024 season and his first home race win. The race itself was fraught with drama at the start. A first-lap collision involving Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Haas' Kevin Magnussen caused significant damage and led to a red flag, suspending the race temporarily. Despite the chaotic beginning, Leclerc maintained composure and eventually crossed the finish line ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri and his own teammate, Carlos Sainz, securing a much-needed win for himself and Ferrari.
In a scene that quickly went viral, Leclerc was captured on video by fans as he cycled through the streets of Monaco. An unidentified voice in the background of one of the videos summed up the moment perfectly:
"He's just won Formula 1 and he's riding a bike to his house."
Here are just a selection of other responses:
"Charles Leclerc casually cycling home after winning the Monaco Grand Prix "
"Humble guy"
"This is very endearing."