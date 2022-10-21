Skip to main content
F1 News: Fans Poke Fun At Red Bull Cost Cap Saga: "W14 With Red Bull's Financial Team"

F1 News: Fans Poke Fun At Red Bull Cost Cap Saga: "W14 With Red Bull's Financial Team"

Mercedes fans are making the most of the cost cap breach drama.

Mercedes fans are making the most of the cost cap breach drama.

Mercedes recently released a video of Lewis Hamilton racing alongside a jet and it's safe to say fans have gone crazy for it. 

With Red Bull exceeding the cost cap in the 2021 F1 season, fans are taking this and running with it whilst poking fun at the team.

Mercedes shared the promotional video to YouTube in the run up to the Austin Grand Prix this weekend. We see Hamilton taking on the jet in his 2021 F1 car, the W12. Fans later found on from a post shared by Hamilton on his Instagram, that he was recording himself whilst racing one handed.

One fan commented on the YouTube video alluding to the fact that Max Verstappen could lose his 2021 championship win as it was revealed that Red Bull went over the cost cap budget. If Verstappen does lose the championship, it would mean that Hamilton would have his eight championship win. They wrote:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"This ladies and gentlemen will be the car that gives Lewis his 8th championship"

Many fans couldn't resist joking about Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff "misinterpretting" the budget for next year. One fan commented on Instagram:

"W14 after Toto misinterpreted the budget cap rules !"

Twitter user @MartinBashforth commented on the video, saying:

"Seriously cool!!! That would be the W14 with Red Bull's financial team.

"Sorry, couldn't resist"

Another Twitter user, @The_TechNation, wrote: 

"Plot twist Lewis is racing in the jet after totos interpretation of the budget" [sic]

SI202207290371_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Fans Poke Fun At Red Bull Cost Cap Saga: "W14 With Red Bull's Financial Team"

By Lydia Mee
312068378_1283626979136422_1412042088395787460_n
Track Guides

F1 Austin GP Track Guide - Where to stay, eat, and how to get there

By Alex Harrington
Screenshot 2022-10-21 at 10.24.05
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Wows Fans As He Goes Head To Head With Jet

By Lydia Mee
SI202207080363_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo's plan to win races in 2024

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M340594
News

Lewis Hamilton Speaks Out On Red Bull Cost Cap Breach - "I do think the sport needs to do something"

By Alex Harrington
311594040_165657876074636_4338389137815884345_n
News

F1 Drivers Reveal New Helmet Designs For Austin Grand Prix

By Alex Harrington
SI202210060102_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen on Red Bull's budget cap saga - "They try to slow us down in any way possible"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Screenshot 2022-10-20 at 16.58.11
News

F1 News: Watch Lewis Hamilton Give A Driving Masterclass At Austin GP Circuit

By Lydia Mee