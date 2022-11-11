Skip to main content
F1 News: Fans React To Kevin Magnussen's First Pole Position Following Brazilian Grand Prix

Twitter has gone crazy after the exciting end to the Brazilian GP qualifying.

Kevin Magnussen took his first pole position today at the Brazilian Grand Prix following George Russell losing control of his Mercedes and causing a red flag. 

Haas fans were quick to share their reactions on social media for the Danish driver bagging his first career pole position.

Haas F1 team posted to Twitter saying that they were "praying for more rain" after Magnussen excelled in the wet conditions. 

Another Twitter user wrote: 

"Kevin f***ing Magnussen, can you believe it? Haha! Rain sure spoiled the final qualifying session but Haas & K-Mag are over the moon on pole position."

@Jakub wrote: "THE RAIN GODS ANSWERED THE #haasterplan"

Plenty more fans took to Twitter to express their joy for Magnussen taking his first pole and for things looking up for the Haas team, especially as he teammate Mick Schumacher ended up in last place being knocked out during Q1 of the qualifying session today. 

Here is a round up of some of the best reactions on social media to the surprising end to the Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying. 

