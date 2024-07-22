F1 News: Fernando Alonso Angered By Aston Martin Tussle - 'I Don't Want to Know'
At this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, an internal team order from Aston Martin has stirred tensions between seasoned driver Fernando Alonso and his teammate Lance Stroll, resulting in a moment that caught the eye of fans.
The incident that fuelled this unrest occurred during the latter stages of the race when Alonso, following instructions from his race engineer, allowed Stroll — who recently secured a long-term contract with the backing of his father, Lawrence Stroll, the team's owner — to overtake him in an attempt to pass RB driver Yuki Tsunoda. The engineer’s directive was clear:
"We will change positions again if he does not manage to get past."
However, despite the reassurance, the plan devolved quickly as Stroll failed to close the gap to Tsunoda and then, controversially, did not revert to the agreed position swap.
Amidst the unfolding drama, Alonso expressed his frustration over the team radio:
"I don't want to know, my friend. We've lost the race to everyone." This stark expression highlighted a breaking point for the Spaniard, reflecting deep-seated dissatisfaction with the team and their recent show of performance.
Team principal Mike Krack, who has continually highlighted the values of "continuity, stability and continuity" finds himself navigating tricky waters. He said:
"Of course, you always look at what is there and what is available, I think plan B and plan C, obviously, everybody’s having, but if you can manage to make your plan A happen then you should do that." Additionally, Krack said, "I think for many weeks I said we want continuity, stability and continuity. I think it’s very important for a team, especially heading into a new regulation set, and we’re quite happy that we have quite a mature line-up on the track."
The Grand Prix also witnessed some memorable highlights, including Oscar Piastri's elation at capturing his first-ever Grand Prix win. Despite such high points, Aston Martin’s internal strife captured a significant portion of the weekend’s narrative.