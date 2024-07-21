F1 News: Fernando Alonso Blames FIA For 'Gross Error' After Qualifying Red Flag
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has blamed the FIA for a hasty red flag situation after Yuki Tsunoda's horrific crash toward the end of Q3, calling it a 'gross error' that caused him to abort a fast lap, despite being much ahead of the crash site.
The red flag frustrated Alonso, as he was on a faster lap, and the interruption potentially cost him a higher grid position. His irritation was compounded by the fact that the FIA issued a red flag, despite the rules specifying that a yellow flag would have been sufficient for such incidents.
The Spaniard criticized the FIA's decision. According to him, there is a verbal agreement among teams and the FIA that if cars run off track early in a lap, double yellows should be waved instead of a red flag. This protocol allows cars that have yet to pass the crash site to slow down, while those already past the incident can continue their flying laps.
Tsunoda crashed at the exit of Turn 5 with just two minutes and 23 seconds remaining in the session. The impact automatically triggered Tsunoda's medical light, requiring the immediate dispatch of the medical car. Additionally, debris was left on the track, prompting race control to swiftly issue a red flag. According to Motorsport.com, the need for a medical car and the severity of Tsunoda's crash led officials to deem a red flag more appropriate in this situation.
Expressing his frustration on the matter, Alonso told DAZN:
"In Q3... The FIA sometimes gets it right and sometimes makes gross errors.
"Today they made one because they red-flagged when I was in the last corner, which is surprising. When there is an accident at Turn 8 [he meant Turn 5] they normally wait for the cars to complete their laps, or that's the spoken rule."
The 42-year-old driver ended up qualifying seventh on the grid, one position behind Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.