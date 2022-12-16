Fernando Alonso is the oldest driver on the grid at 41-years-old and made his F1 debut back in 2001.

It was announced earlier this year that Alonso would be replacing Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin after the German driver retired at the end of this season. There has been a lot of speculation over when Alonso may retire from the sport but he has spoken out to say he can see himself staying with the sport another two or three years.

The Spanish driver spoke to Auto Motor und Sport:

“As long as I still feel I can give 100 percent, so definitely another two or three years. “At my age, I have to approach many things differently. The training, the travelling, the events in between. “Formula 1 takes up more and more of your time. You have to organise yourself well so you don’t get burned out.”

Alonso had already left Formula 1 at the end of the 2018 season and came back joining Alpine in 2021. The F1 legend has also raced in the Indy 500, has won the Le Mans 24 hours, competed in the Dakar Rally, and has won the World Endurance Championship with Toyota.

When asked if he is worried about a life without racing, Alonso responded: