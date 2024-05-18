F1 News: Fernando Alonso Crashes Out of Imola FP3
A red flag was put on the third and final free practice session in Imola after Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso crashed into the barrier.
The Spanish driver seemed to struggle with oversteer which led to the loss of control over the rear of his car. The AMR24 swiftly skidded across the gravel trap before making a significant impact with the barriers. This incident triggered a red flag, pausing the FP3 as the debris was cleared and the car was retrieved.
The immediate aftermath of the crash stirred worries about the gearbox and other critical components of Alonso's Aston Martin. Former F1 driver and current Sky Sports F1 commentator Karun Chandhok compared the incident location to a past crash involving Carlos Sainz, noting during the broadcast:
"That is exactly where Carlos Sainz ended up in qualifying a couple of years ago. That could be an issue for the gearbox and for qualifying it gives the team a lot of work to do. Fernando has given his mechanics a lot of work to do."
The Aston Martin team now faces a tight schedule, with just three hours until the qualifying session, pressing them to conduct rapid and extensive repairs to ensure the car can compete effectively.
This incident comes amid a weekend where the British team has introduced numerous new parts to their cars, aiming to enhance their performance. Despite these updates, earlier practice sessions had shown no notable improvements.
As for Alonso, he confirmed that he was unharmed following the incident, though the crash undoubtedly placed additional pressure on him and his team. The coming hours leading up to the qualifying will be crucial for Aston Martin.