F1 News: Fernando Alonso deserves more championships, says David Coulthard

Fernando Alonso deserves more than two F1 Championships, argues F1 race-winner David Coulthard, but poor career choices have impacted his success.

Alonso's move to Aston Martin could be his last roll of the dice in his quest to secure an elusive third World Championship.

Most of the F1 paddock would dismiss any chance of the 41-year-old finding title success at Aston Martin, considering the British squad finished just 7th in the standings this year.

Whilst the Silverstone-based team showed impressive development throughout the 2022 season, they are still far from competing at the front.

Additional wind tunnel time - whilst beneficial - is unlikely to catapult Aston Martin to the front of Formula 1 over the winter break.

David Coulthard, who is sceptical of Aston's chances of Championship success, believes poor career decisions have proven detrimental to Alonso's success.

As quoted by formule1.nl, Coulthard gave his analysis:

"Alonso should have more than two titles, but his choices and the racing gods have put him in the position where he will drive for Aston Martin next year.

"And the chances of him becoming champion are slim."

Aston Martin is not without ambition, with Dan Fallows (Aston Martin's Technical Director) discussing the team's ambitions to develop aggressively ahead of 2023.

F1's budget cap, in theory, should help midfield teams bridge the gap to the front. However, it remains unclear how effective this new regulation will be.

The last decade has demonstrated the difficulty midfield teams face in competing with the heavy-spending top teams in F1.

Considering the extraordinary spending of teams like Mercedes and Ferrari in previous seasons, it will take some time before the true impact of the budget cap can be seen.

In any case, having failed to provide Sebastian Vettel with the machinery to fight at the front, Aston Martin will be under pressure to deliver for their second Championship-winning driver.