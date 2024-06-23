F1 News: Fernando Alonso Expects 'Painful' Spanish Grand Prix But Promises 'Extreme' Development In Future
As the Formula 1 circus rolled into Spain, attention centered on Fernando Alonso and his team, Aston Martin, at the Spanish Grand Prix. Facing an uphill struggle, Alonso's qualifying results initially positioned him 11th, which improved to 10th after Sergio Perez received his penalty. This significant event was witnessed by tens of thousands of Alonso's fans who showed up in full force, indicating the immense popularity and emotional support he enjoys from his home country.
Despite a sterling performance with eight podium finishes last season, Aston Martin has hit a rough patch this year. While teams like McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes have charged ahead, Aston Martin has seemingly lost momentum, a sentiment Alonso candidly acknowledged.
"So, they are getting better and we are getting worse probably," Alonso stated, encapsulating the team's current predicament.
The Spanish driver, well-known for his resilience and competitive spirit, surprisingly welcomed the modest qualifying result given the circumstances.
"I think I'm happy with the result, even if it's painful to say in front of the whole grandstand. But before qualifying, our predictions were a little bit more pessimistic," Alonso revealed, adding that using three sets of tires in the first qualifying round signaled a lack of confidence within the team.
Regarding the team's immediate future, Alonso did not mince words about the expected difficulties in the upcoming races in Austria and the need to remain steadfast in their efforts. "It's going to be painful here. It's going to be painful in Austria. In Silverstone, we have to keep scoring points. If it's eighth, eighth, if it's seventh, ninth, whatever. But we cannot give up and stay positive in these tough times," he asserted.
However, not all is bleak for Aston Martin. Alonso hinted at a forthcoming period of 'extreme' development expected before the summer break which could turn the tide. He elaborated on the reasons for hope within the team:
"I think there are a lot of understandings in the team about what went right, and what went wrong. Not only this year, I think the second part of last year and this year. So I think all the teams, we are getting more and more extreme with the development and the cars are more critical to drive. But I think now we understand a few ideas that will bring performance."
This mix of realism and optimism characterizes Alonso’s outlook. Despite acknowledging the team's struggles and the emotional challenge of not meeting home crowd expectations, he remains focused on the bigger picture—learning from past mistakes and pushing for aggressive developments.