F1 News: Fernando Alonso feels "special atmosphere" at Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso is eager to work with Aston Martin over the winter, having spent some time with the team in Abu Dhabi.

Aston Martin's trajectory throughout 2022 was generally positive, but the British squad will need to make further improvements to fight near the front.

The team's objective will aim to fight at the front of the midfield, although Fernando Alonso has made clear that there is great ambition within the team.

Next year's AMR23 - Aston's second car for these new regulations - will have significant input from former Red Bull engineer Dan Fallows.

The Silverstone-based team poaches several engineers from Mercedes and Red Bull, so there is an expectation that progression is imminent.

Speaking after the Abu Dhabi post-season test, Alonso discusses his outlook ahead of 2023:

"We need to work hard this winter, including a lot of hours in the simulator, learning all the steering wheel controls and procedures.

"They are very different compared to what I'm used to. I have to practice them until they become automatic, in my head, in my fingers, so I arrive in Bahrain at 100%.

"Next year's car will be very different compared to this one, so any feedback that you get from this one is not really relevant for when we drive the AMR23.

"But I saw some different philosophies around setting up the car, developing the car, as well as managing the power unit.

"There are many things that you get initial feedback from; we will have to sit down and try to get the best out of everything.

"You can feel the energy in the team and how motivated everyone is. I can't wait for next year. I felt a very special atmosphere int he garage."

Aston Martin has failed to meet its ambitious targets in previous years, so they have an opportunity to raise eyebrows and make a statement of intent in 2023.