F1 News: Fernando Alonso Hints At Retirement Timeframe In Triple Crown Admission
In the world of motorsport, few names carry as much weight as Fernando Alonso. Recently, the seasoned 2-time champion has hinted at a potential retirement timeframe while shedding light on his future ambitions outside Formula 1. At the age of 43, the Spaniard has admitted his skepticism in reaching the goal of achieving the Triple Crown.
"There is a very appealing thing, which is winning the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1, winning Le Mans in endurance racing, and winning the Indy 500 in oval racing, which is called the Triple Crown of motor racing," Alonso said.
Despite his three attempts at the Indy 500, success has eluded him.
"I attempted the Indy 500 three times and didn't succeed," he admitted. Though achieving the Triple Crown remains an iconic feat in racing, Alonso confirms, "It's the only one missing, but at the moment it's not in my plan.
"I'm very, very focused on Formula 1 now for the next two or three years," he admits, placing a vague timeframe on his retirement plan.
His focus is steadfastly on Formula 1, with ambitions of claiming a third world title: "I'm very, very focused on Formula 1 now for the next two or three years," Alonso said. "I want to win the third world title. This is my first and only priority at the moment."
Reflecting on his future, admitting that his age is now working against him, he's mostly given up on his plans of winning the Indy 500:
"After that, because I will be 45, 46, I think the commitment that it will require to do the Indy 500, the amount of learning that I will have to redo again, it will be a little bit too much," Alonso explained. The possibility of returning isn't entirely off the table, "I cannot say 100 percent, but it will be too much, and as I said other goals in life as well."
As he looks toward stepping away from the Indianapolis track, Alonso's sights are set on another challenging terrain: the Dakar Rally.
"I think my next biggest challenge will be the Dakar Rally," he admitted.
The Dakar is recognized for its grueling nature, offering Alonso an opportunity to test his skills behind the wheel in a radically different discipline, expanding his illustrious legacy.
"If I can win Dakar I think it will be hugely rewarding for me personally because I can win in Formula 1, I can win in endurance racing, winning Le Mans and Daytona, and if I can win in rally as well it will mean a lot for me as a driver."
Alonso's interest in transitioning from Formula 1 to the Dakar Rally follows in the footsteps of several other F1 drivers who have taken on this challenging off-road spectacle. Jacky Ickx, the Belgian, who won eight Grand Prix races during his F1 career, achieved remarkable success in the Dakar, winning the event in 1983 and finishing second in 1986 and 1989.
Another prominent name is Carlos Sainz Sr., father of current F1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr. While not an F1 driver himself, the elder Sainz has become a Dakar legend, winning the event multiple times. His success in rally racing, including Dakar, has inspired many, including his son, to consider the challenge.
Clay Regazzoni, the Swiss F1 race winner, also joined the Dakar Rally an impressive 19 times, though he never managed to finish the event. Jean-Louis Schlesser, who had a brief stint in F1 won the event twice in 1999 and 2000, and a number of other drivers have made a similar move.
Alonso's entire career paints a portrait of extraordinary adaptability across various facets of racing, and his next chapter will be equally as exciting.