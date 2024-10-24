F1 News: Fernando Alonso Misses Mexican GP Media Day Due To Health Issues
Aston Martin has confirmed that Fernando Alonso will miss the Meixcan Grand Prix media day due to being unwell. The Spanish driver is on the edge of a huge milestone as he heads into his 400th Grand Prix weekend.
In the official statement provided by Aston Martin, the team shared:
"Fernando Alonso is feeling unwell and will therefore not attend media day at the MexicoGP. Fernando is focused on feeling 100% for Friday and his planned return to the AMR24 for Free Practice 2."
Despite his two world championships, Alonso has encountered hurdles with Aston Martin's car performance this season, affecting his standings in the championship. His frustration was evident at the Italian Grand Prix where he missed out on points and openly acknowledged the limitations of his car.
The Spanish driver is currently in the ninth position in the Drivers' Standings with 62 points. Aston Martin is running in the fifth position in the Constructors' Standings with 86 points, ahead of Haas in sixth with 38 and VCARB in seventh with 36 points.
Speaking about the significant milestone of 400 Grands Prix, the 43-year-old driver commented to Formula 1:
“To reach 400 now is a big number. It’s a way of demonstrating my passion for the sport and for F1.
“Knowing that no one reached that number in the past, maybe someone does in the future, but not many, let’s say a group of five or 10 maximum, it just demonstrates my love for racing, for F1, how much I enjoy this lifestyle, motor racing in general.”
He continued:
“I think that guy in 2001, I was not really thinking too much in the future. The dream was coming alive, driving [in] F1, the first race.
“I didn’t have a clear roadmap into my career. I didn’t know exactly what was the next race, what will be my next team. I was improvising [and] every weekend was a new adventure.
“What I would say is that when I won the championship in 2006 and then I joined McLaren, I had a three-year contract for 2007, ’08 and ’09, and I was 99% sure that 2009 would be my last F1 season. That was my very clear plan in my head.”
In Alonso's absence, Brazilian driver Felipe Drugovich will substitute during the Mexico Grand Prix's Free Practice 1. Drugovich's participation in Friday’s practice session is part of his evolving role with Aston Martin, having handled similar duties in the 2023 Italian and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.