F1 News: Fernando Alonso outlines the difficulties of returning to F1

Fernando Alonso has discussed the adaptation necessary to make a return to Formula 1 after spending time away, admitting that feeling "100%" is not a fast process.

The Spaniard wasted no time demonstrating his speed and adaptability in his comeback with Alpine, quickly proving a crucial part of the French team's campaign last year.

Despite a generally strong performance last year - best demonstrated by Alonso's podium in Qatar - the Double Champion was not fully comfortable in his Alpine machine.

Whilst reliability and general food fortunate seemed to desert him in 2022, Alonso was still capable of producing a variety of highly impressive results in his A522 machine.

As quoted by motorsportweek, he discussed the challenges that have presented themselves in the last two years:

"Coming back to the sport is never a guarantee that you will be okay and competitive and still enjoy everything in Formula 1.

"So I had some concerns, obviously, two years ago... I think last year [2021], I was not maybe 100% happy with the performance and how the season went.

"This year, I'm much more happy with the car, and with the performance itself and [I am] much more I think, ready for the next challenge...

"You need a few races or even one full season to feel 100% again, and that is what happened to me."

There are many drivers that will be looking to make their own comebacks to Formula 1 in the next few years, with Schumacher and Ricciardo the most notable of these.

Formula 1's driver market - as seen this season - is extremely volatile, so there will likely be many opportunities that present themselves.

The question is whether F1's free agents will convince teams that they are capable of overcoming the learning curve required after spending time away from the grid.