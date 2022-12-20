Skip to main content
F1 News: Fernando Alonso outlines the difficulties of returning to F1

F1 News: Fernando Alonso outlines the difficulties of returning to F1

Alonso speaks about the difficulties of making a comeback.

Alonso speaks about the difficulties of making a comeback.

Fernando Alonso has discussed the adaptation necessary to make a return to Formula 1 after spending time away, admitting that feeling "100%" is not a fast process. 

The Spaniard wasted no time demonstrating his speed and adaptability in his comeback with Alpine, quickly proving a crucial part of the French team's campaign last year. 

Despite a generally strong performance last year - best demonstrated by Alonso's podium in Qatar - the Double Champion was not fully comfortable in his Alpine machine. 

Whilst reliability and general food fortunate seemed to desert him in 2022, Alonso was still capable of producing a variety of highly impressive results in his A522 machine. 

As quoted by motorsportweek, he discussed the challenges that have presented themselves in the last two years:

"Coming back to the sport is never a guarantee that you will be okay and competitive and still enjoy everything in Formula 1.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2022 Spanish Grand Prix Sunday

"So I had some concerns, obviously, two years ago... I think last year [2021], I was not maybe 100% happy with the performance and how the season went. 

"This year, I'm much more happy with the car, and with the performance itself and [I am] much more I think, ready for the next challenge...

"You need a few races or even one full season to feel 100% again, and that is what happened to me."

There are many drivers that will be looking to make their own comebacks to Formula 1 in the next few years, with Schumacher and Ricciardo the most notable of these. 

Formula 1's driver market - as seen this season - is extremely volatile, so there will likely be many opportunities that present themselves. 

The question is whether F1's free agents will convince teams that they are capable of overcoming the learning curve required after spending time away from the grid.

2022 Spanish Grand Prix Saturday (1)
News

F1 News: Fernando Alonso outlines the difficulties of returning to F1

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202107040120_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: FIA bans drivers from "political and personal statements" without approval

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
GUENTHER HAASS
News

F1 News: Guenther Steiner hopes Haas will become "more stable" in 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211170579_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen Slams Recent Car Design -"The Worst Experience"

By Lydia Mee
M343557
News

F1 Fans Blast Lewis Hamilton For Absence From Wholesome Video - "Too High And Mighty"

By Lydia Mee
SI202207100321_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen's Secret Santa Gift To Mick Schumacher Surprises Fans In Hilarious Viral Video

By Lydia Mee
220065-scuderia-ferrari-british-gp-sunday (1)
News

F1 News: Carlos Sainz hopes to carry momentum into the 2023 season

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
hulkenberg haas abu
News

OPINION: Haas F1 Team can become an established midfield team in 2023

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang