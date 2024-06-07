F1 News: Fernando Alonso Question 2026 Regulations - 'Probably Impossible'
Fernando Alonso has openly expressed his concerns over the recently announced 2026 Formula 1 regulations, suggesting they could compromise the sport’s essence by being overly complex. The two-time world champion voiced his preference for a return to simpler, more authentic racing during a detailed review of the changes set by the FIA.
The FIA’s rollout of the 2026 regulations introduces significant technical shifts, including active aerodynamics aimed at promoting easier overtaking and a commitment to reducing car weight by 30 kilograms. However, Alonso challenges the practicality of these weight reduction goals against the backdrop of heavier batteries needed for a 50% electric power unit. He pointed out the contradictory nature of these objectives, expressing skepticism over the feasibility of such drastic weight reductions given the current technological constraints.
In addition to technical practicability, Alonso emphasized the broader implications on the sport's accessibility and engagement. He explained to the media ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, as quoted by GPBlog:
"It looks complicated. At the end of the day, the fans need to say their point of view. For us, it's just maybe extra work on the steering wheel or different buttons to press. Definitely the technology and the complexity of the cars are quite high at the moment. It doesn't look like it will be less in 2026. Also the engines are very ambitious."
The Spanish driver also reminisced about past seasons where design and component freedom allowed for diverse strategies and unexpected race outcomes, significantly enhancing the viewer's experience and unpredictability of races. He continued:
"I think it is probably impossible to achieve 30 kilos already. The thing that is, if you put the power unit being 50% electric and you need the batteries to support that, the cars and the tyres, I think they are heavier as well. Cars will just increase 20 or 30 kilos because of the power unit. And then you want to reduce the weight. So for 30, you need to drop 60 kilos of the current car, which seems at the moment probably to the team it's an impossible target.
"They have two years to achieve that target. As always in Formula One, what is impossible in 2024 will become reality in 2026 because there are very clever people. I think all is a consequence of something else that is in the car. I think it should be more simple. It should be more about pure racing and just more down to the drivers and to the team and that specific setup, that specific racetrack. And more freedom into the design of the cars. Some Formula One cars, they had six wheels just to give an example."
Despite his criticisms, Alonso acknowledged the ongoing evolution of F1 and its regulations. He affirmed his ability to adapt to whatever technical landscapes emerge:
"Same when we had Michelin and Bridgestone tyres, 2005. Maybe a difficult season for Bridgestone if Michelin were better. Maybe rain here in Montreal and the intermediate tyres are great for Bridgestone and all the Bridgestone cars, they can win the race and be on the podium. I like that kind of freedom that you can choose something and it's not just dictated everything by the regulations. But as I said this is a personal point of view and everyone will have theirs. I'm happy. I will adapt. But the most important thing is that you have the fastest car and that's what we need to work on."