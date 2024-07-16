F1 News: Fernando Alonso Questions Current-Generation Drivers - 'Different In Character'
Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso has raised eyebrows with his comments on the new generation of Formula 1 driver. While acknowledging that their talent appears to have advanced compared to drivers from his generation, Alonso has admitted that they seem to have lost a bit of their 'own character' at the same time.
The 42-year-old Spaniard is currently the oldest driver on the Formula 1 grid, making him uniquely qualified to judge the evolution of the sport. With first-hand experience racing against the best drivers for the past 23 years, plus now competing in today's ground effect era, his insights offer a valuable perspective on the changes that have taken place in Formula 1 over the last two decades.
To bring into perspective the wide array of experience Alonso has at hand, he has raced against legends such as Mika Hakkinen and Michael Schumacher, and when he won his first world title in 2005, Oliver Bearman, who is set to race for Haas next season, had just been born.
Alonso is a living example of the saying: 'age is just a number,' having signed a contract extension with the Silverstone outfit this year spanning the next two seasons in the sport. Speaking on his observation of the generational shift in Formula 1 driver, mainly relating to who they are as actual people off the race track, the two-time world champion told the Financial Times:
“Definitely, there are some differences. I think the older generation were a bit more genuine.
“Different in character, in the way they approached racing and life. They were very tough competitors.
“Now, I would say that they [new generation drivers] are very talented – maybe more than before because of all the preparation, the academies, the simulator work, the technology, and data they have available to improve and learn quickly. They arrive in F1 more prepared.
“But off track or with the helmet off, maybe they are a bit the same and more shy in the way they approach things. They have people who talk for them, for management, for media, for fitness.
“They’re well prepared, but maybe they lost a little bit their own character.”