F1 legend, Fernando Alonso, has shared an incredible moment at the NASCAR Xfinity 500 race on Sunday where driver, Ross Chastain, pulled off an insane move inspired by his younger video game days.

Chastain had nothing to lose when he was looking to finish in tenth place, so on the final lap he purposely collided with the raceway wall and rode along it to take him to finish in fifth place, and so moved on into the championship.

When asked in a post-race interview what made him think of such a manoeuvre, Chastain said:

“I played a lot of NASCAR 2005 on the GameCube which I had growing up. You could get away with it [in the game] and I never knew if it would actually work. I mean, I did that when I was eight years old.”



Chastain went on to explain that once he had made contact with the wall he “basically let go of the wheel” and hoped for the best.

Fans were quick to share the moment on Twitter, including F1 driver Fernando Alonso. He wrote:

"This is the best thing of 2022 in motor racing! We all did this on video games with damage disable. Never thought this could become reality"

@NASCAR also shared the moment, but from the in-car camera's in Chastain's Chevrolet Camara ZL1. They captioned the video:

"THE MOVE THAT SENDS ROSS CHASTAIN TO THE #CHAMPIONSHIP4!"

@NASCARonNBC reacted to the moment on Twitter as well, writing:

"UNBELIEVABLE! "@RossChastain "Floors it along the wall to go from 10th to 5th and advance to the CHAMPIONSHIP!"

Fans will be excited to see if any other NASCAR drivers take a leaf out of Chastain's book and try something new at the next race, and F1 fans will be intrigued to see if Alonso takes inspiration from this moment as well.