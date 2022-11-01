Skip to main content
F1 News: Fernando Alonso Reacts To Legendary NASCAR Move - "Best Thing of 2022 in Motor Racing"

F1 News: Fernando Alonso Reacts To Legendary NASCAR Move - "Best Thing of 2022 in Motor Racing"

NASCAR driver pulls off insane video game-inspired move.

NASCAR driver pulls off insane video game-inspired move.

F1 legend, Fernando Alonso, has shared an incredible moment at the NASCAR Xfinity 500 race on Sunday where driver, Ross Chastain, pulled off an insane move inspired by his younger video game days. 

Chastain had nothing to lose when he was looking to finish in tenth place, so on the final lap he purposely collided with the raceway wall and rode along it to take him to finish in fifth place, and so moved on into the championship. 

When asked in a post-race interview what made him think of such a manoeuvre, Chastain said:

“I played a lot of NASCAR 2005 on the GameCube which I had growing up. You could get away with it [in the game] and I never knew if it would actually work. I mean, I did that when I was eight years old.”

Chastain went on to explain that once he had made contact with the wall he “basically let go of the wheel” and hoped for the best. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fans were quick to share the moment on Twitter, including F1 driver Fernando Alonso. He wrote:

"This is the best thing of 2022 in motor racing! We all did this on video games with damage disable. Never thought this could become reality"

@NASCAR also shared the moment, but from the in-car camera's in Chastain's Chevrolet Camara ZL1. They captioned the video:

"THE MOVE THAT SENDS ROSS CHASTAIN TO THE #CHAMPIONSHIP4!"

@NASCARonNBC reacted to the moment on Twitter as well, writing:

"UNBELIEVABLE!

"@RossChastain

"Floors it along the wall to go from 10th to 5th and advance to the CHAMPIONSHIP!" 

Fans will be excited to see if any other NASCAR drivers take a leaf out of Chastain's book and try something new at the next race, and F1 fans will be intrigued to see if Alonso takes inspiration from this moment as well.

Untitled design (4)
News

F1 News: Fernando Alonso Reacts To Legendary NASCAR Move - "Best Thing of 2022 in Motor Racing"

By Lydia Mee
M272040
News

F1 News: Mercedes Boss Confirms Confidence In Lewis Hamilton - "Not Being Led By His Emotions"

By Alex Harrington
SI202208280798_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Why the Belgian GP's long-term future in F1 remains uncertain

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI201807011331_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Stoffel Vandoorne joins Aston Martin as reserve driver

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210310067_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Christian Horner says Max Verstappen deserves more credit

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220054-scuderia-ferrari-mexican-gp-2022-race
News

F1 News: Mattia Binotto is unconcerned by Mercedes' rate of development

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
ricciardo study
Rumours

F1 Rumour: Daniel Ricciardo linked to Mercedes F1 reserve driver role

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
hulk hulkenberg
News

F1 News: Nico Hulkenberg provides update on Haas F1 negotiations

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang