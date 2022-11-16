F1 News: Fernando Alonso reveals why he expects "massive luck" at Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso expects to have better fortunes next season with Aston Martin, hopeful that the Silverstone-based squad can make progress in 2023.

Alonso's move to Aston Martin was one of the biggest shocks in the driver market, as the Spaniard jumped from a team leading the midfield to another at the back of it.

Whilst Aston Martin has shown impressive development throughout the season; there are still doubts surrounding Alonso's decision to leave Alpine.

Despite these concerns, Alonso has given several reasons for his departure from the French squad.

Primarily, Alpine's refusal to offer a multi-year contract extension was the straw that broke the camel's back in negotiations.

Aston Martin's improvement in the second half of 2022 provides some encouragement for 2023, but Alonso has given another reason to be optimistic about his fortunes:

"I think after 2022, I will have a massive luck next year on everything. It has been amazing this year", motorsport.com quotes him as saying.

"I know there were a lot of talks after Mexico, five DNFs this year with engine issues.

"But there are another four races that I finished without battery, or the car didn't start in Austria, or I lost one wheel in the pit stop."

This summary goes some way to paint the picture of what has been a frustrating year for Alonso, who has suffered from persistent issues this season.

Alpine's pace has been impressive throughout the season, as evidenced by Alonso reaching Q3 in almost every session in 2022.

Unfortunately for the Spaniard, the A522's relentless reliability failures have turned a potentially enjoyable season into a year defined by frustration.

Still, at the age of 41, Alonso has demonstrated an unmatched resolve and determination to perform at the highest level as he prepares for the next chapter of his F1 career.