F1 News: Fernando Alonso US GP penalty reversed - seventh place reinstated

The FIA has declared Haas F1 Team's original protest against Fernando Alonso at the American GP as "not admissible and therefore... rendered null and void."

This decision comes after days of controversy following the 30-second penalty awarded to Alonso post-race, relegating the Double World Champion from P7 to P15.

Alpine claimed the FIA decision was incorrect based on two different factors.

The first being that Haas was slow in lodging its process, which must take place within a 30-minute deadline according to the regulations.

Alpine's second complaint was that the FIA declared Alonso's machine as legal during the race, not calling the number #14 car into the pits at any stage of the American GP.

In addition to this, Alonso's car passed the FIA post-race inspections, which did not dermeine the car as illegal or - more crucial in this case - unsafe.

Alpine released this team statement following the FIA's overturning of the penalty:

"Alpine F1 Team thanks the FIA stewards for convening and reaching a positive conclusion on the matter involving Car #14 from last weekend's United States Grand Prix.

"The team welcomes the decision made by the aforementioned stewards, whereby Car #14 reinstates its seventh place finish and six points from the race."