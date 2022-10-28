Skip to main content

F1 News: Fernando Alonso US GP penalty reversed - seventh place reinstated

Alonso's America P7 is reclaimed

The FIA has declared Haas F1 Team's original protest against Fernando Alonso at the American GP as "not admissible and therefore... rendered null and void."

This decision comes after days of controversy following the 30-second penalty awarded to Alonso post-race, relegating the Double World Champion from P7 to P15. 

Alpine claimed the FIA decision was incorrect based on two different factors.

The first being that Haas was slow in lodging its process, which must take place within a 30-minute deadline according to the regulations. 

Alpine's second complaint was that the FIA declared Alonso's machine as legal during the race, not calling the number #14 car into the pits at any stage of the American GP. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

2022_United_States_Grand_Prix_Sunday (6)

In addition to this, Alonso's car passed the FIA post-race inspections, which did not dermeine the car as illegal or - more crucial in this case - unsafe. 

Alpine released this team statement following the FIA's overturning of the penalty:

"Alpine F1 Team thanks the FIA stewards for convening and reaching a positive conclusion on the matter involving Car #14 from last weekend's United States Grand Prix. 

"The team welcomes the decision made by the aforementioned stewards, whereby Car #14 reinstates its seventh place finish and six points from the race."

2022_Grand_Prix_des_Etats-Unis_Samedi
News

F1 News: How Alpine used the Oxford Dictionary to get Alonso's P7 back

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
2022_United_States_Grand_Prix_Sunday (3)
News

F1 News: Fernando Alonso US GP penalty reversed - seventh place reinstated

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M333999 (1)
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Reveals His Surprising Daily Driver

By Lydia Mee
Screenshot 2022-10-27 at 22.06.20
News

F1 News: Martin Brundle Receives Note From Brad Pitt Over Awkward Pit Encounter

By Lydia Mee
SI202210220088_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 Rumours: Red Bull Cost Cap Punishment To Be Revealed Tomorrow (Updated)

By Lydia Mee
M341843
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton will "definitely extend the contract" with Mercedes

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M327620 (2)
News

Lewis Hamilton Shocks Fans With Surprising Admission: "I Don't Like To Drive"

By Lydia Mee
seb vettel eyes
News

F1 News: Sebastian Vettel - "I have lost none of my motivation"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang