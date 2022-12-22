F1 News: Ferrari Announces 2023 car launch date

Skip to main content
Ferrari will launch their 2023 challenger on February 14th.

Scuderia Ferrari has announced February 14th as the official launch date for their 2023 F1 car.

The Italian squad is typically one of the first teams to announce their car launches, and they have continued this trend ahead of 2023. 

After a disappointing and frustrating 2022 campaign, Ferrari will be eager to learn from their mistakes and make a sustained challenge for the Championship next season. 

Fred Vasseur's arrival indicates the general dissatisfaction amongst Ferrari's executives, who will be working to make the necessary changes to put the team back at the top of Formula 1. 

Below is the team's official statement announcing their launch:

"February 14 next year will be a special day for lovers... of the Scuderia, as Ferrari's 2023 car will be launched on St. Valentine's Day.

220075-abu-dhabi-gp-2022-sunday

"Going by the project number 675, with its official designation to be revealed at a later date, the new car will be taking part in the 73rd year of the Formula 1 World Championship. 

"For the third consecutive year, driving duties will fall to the pairing of Charles Leclerc and Sainz."

Ferrari joins Aston Martin in becoming the second team to announce their 2023 launch dates, so the next few weeks are still set to feature several team announcements. 

220069-abu-dhabi-gp-2022-sunday
