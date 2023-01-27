Fred Vasseur has explained that no one driver will be given priority.

Fred Vasseur, who became the Ferrari team principal on 9th January, has revealed in a pre-season press conference that there will no number one driver for the team in the upcoming season.

The Maranello team saw an improvement in 2022 from the previous two years, however, did suffer from power unit issues and countless strategical errors. Vasseur is sure to have been given the task of turning things around for 2023.

Charles Leclerc started off the year strong getting the first pole position and win at the Bahrain Grand Prix, but bore the brunt of many of the strategical issues towards the end of the year. Despite this, the Monegasque still came second in the drivers' championship. Whereas, Carlos Sainz came fifth in the championship.

Vasseur has previously worked with Leclerc when the young driver was in his karting days and in his F1 debut with Sauber. During a press conference with media, Vasseur explained that there will not be a number one driver for the team in the upcoming season, so the French team principal was asked if his prior relationship with Leclerc was a deciding factor in this. He responded: