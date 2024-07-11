F1 News: Ferrari Chief Drops Lewis Hamilton Contract Hints
Ferrari team chief Fred Vasseur has dropped a major hint about seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton's contract with the team, which is set to begin in 2025. Vasseur, who joined the Maranello-based squad at the start of the 2022 season, has revealed that the British driver could be racing for the team until the end of the 2027 season.
Hamilton, who recently secured his 104th Formula 1 victory at the British Grand Prix, has contemplated retirement following a series of challenging seasons with Mercedes but seems reinvigorated by a fresh opportunity with Ferrari, scheduled for 2025. As Hamilton eyes an unprecedented eighth world championship, his career decision points towards a long-term contract.
In a revealing interview with The Financial Times, Vasseur hinted at the proposition of Hamilton racing under the Ferrari banner until at least the end of 2027, originally believed only until the end of 2026. The Frenchman commented:
“Lewis was an important symbol because it sends a positive message to the paddock for the future of the team,” says Vasseur in his bright, modern office in Maranello, near Bologna. “He had to make a choice: ‘Where do I have the biggest chance to win the world championship in 2025, ’26, ’27?’ And he said, ‘Ferrari’.
“For us, [Hamilton’s arrival is] also the best way to attract good people. We have good people at Ferrari, but I want to reinforce.
“Most [F1 technicians] are in the UK. If you move from Mercedes in Brackley to Red Bull in Milton Keynes you keep the children at the same school, you keep the same house. From Friday to Monday, you can switch. Coming to Italy, it’s a different story. You have to move the family; it’s a change of life. The move of Lewis will help us."