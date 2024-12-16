F1 News: Ferrari Chief Makes Bold Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz Admission After 2024 Season
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that in his motorsport career, he has never seen competition between two teammates as intense as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. They pushed each other to the limit not only on the track but also off it. Vasseur believes this competition pushed the team to find "performance" this season.
2024 saw Ferrari make great progress in the ground effect era despite going through a rough patch early in the season, where upgrades introduced on the SF-24 F1 car didn't make the desired difference. Eventually, the team showcased stronger performance after the summer break, surpassing Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship to secure the second spot and even challenging leading team McLaren until the last race in Abu Dhabi.
Set to join Williams next year, Sainz was determined to excel in his final season with Ferrari, pushing himself to the limit and prompting Leclerc to rise to the challenge. Vasseur told Motor Sport Magazine:
“I have never in all my time of racing seen two team-mates so intensely preoccupied with what the other one is doing.
“They were incredible in how hard they were pushing each other – out of the car too, in how much work they were putting in. I really believe that competitive fight between them has brought us performance.”
Leclerc had positive points to share about his teammate and said he will miss him after he switches to Williams. He said after the Abu Dhabi season finale:
“I can tell you, Carlos is so incredibly talented. He’s helped me to improve in so many areas, his work ethic, his talent, and just everything he brings.
“The discipline he has, he’s been just such an incredible team-mate. And I think if today, I will repeat myself, but if today we have done such a step forward in a year and in these four years, it’s a big thanks to Carlos. He’s just been extremely quick.
“In Formula 1, some things you don’t really have explanations for. There’s also luck that is involved to be at the right place at the right time and Carlos definitely deserves to be in a top team.
“But I’m sure that it’s just a matter of time before he comes back and joins us to fight for wins. He will give so much to Williams, the way he’s so sensitive to every small change and every small feeling there is in the car. I’m pretty sure that already tomorrow [in testing] they will have a lot of valuable feedback that will help them for next year.
“I’ll definitely miss the fights. We’ve had our moments on track, but that’s only because we were fighting so close together and because he’s been pushing me all the way. And it’s been an absolute pleasure. And of course, in some moments, in the actual moment, in the present moment, there’s frustration.
“But I’m sure that, and actually already now, I’m looking back at those moments, with a lot of positive memories. And I wouldn’t be the driver I am today without him as my team-mate in the last four years.
“So yeah, it’s been a really big pleasure and four years that I will be looking back in the most positive way.
“And I wish him the best. But as I said, I have no doubts that he will be back at the top of the grid, whether it’s with Williams by his input or with someone else. But he deserves that. I think everybody knows that. And it’s just a matter of time before he comes back.”